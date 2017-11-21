LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico mother is facing child abuse charges after her two children tested positive for methamphetamine.
Las Cruces police say 27-year-old Marissa Gomez was arrested last week in Silver City following an investigation that was spurred by a welfare check conducted on the two children in early October.
Gomez has addresses in both Las Cruces and Silver City. It’s not clear if she has an attorney.
Authorities say Gomez indicated to an officer that people who visit her have smoked meth in the apartment she shares with her 8- and 2-year-old daughters.
The children were placed in the custody of the state child welfare agency. They were given drug tests and investigators learned that they both tested positive.
Authorities say children are highly susceptible to the vapors of methamphetamine and surfaces contaminated by the drug.