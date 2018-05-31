BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A New Mexico man who took part in the Dakota Access oil pipeline protests in North Dakota has been sentenced to serve three years in federal prison.

Authorities say 45-year-old Michael Giron was part of a group that put barricades on a state highway south of Mandan and set them on fire, then clashed with law officers. The incident happened Oct. 27, 2016.

Giron in February pleaded guilty to civil disorder in a plea agreement with prosecutors, who dismissed a more serious charge. He is the first of seven protesters charged with federal crimes to be sentenced. He received credit for a little more than a year he’s already served behind bars.

Giron also goes by the name Little Feather.