SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico man is facing his 11th drunken-driving charge after police say he led them in a high-speed chase — 10 hours following his release from jail on another DWI conviction.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports police say 43-year-old Henry Gonzales led officers on a chase that reached 75 mph on city streets in the early morning hours of Nov. 4. Police say officers had to use a stun gun during the arrest.

According to a criminal complaint, there was an open bottle of Crown Royal on the passenger seat of Gonzales’ car.

Gonzales last was convicted of DWI for an incident in May 2016. In that case, records show, he also led city police on a high-speed chase.

It was not known if he had an attorney.

Information from: The Santa Fe New Mexican, http://www.sfnewmexican.com