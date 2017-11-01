JAL, N.M. (AP) — A southeastern New Mexico man is facing his eighth drunken driving charge after police say he shot a truck’s window.

The Hobbs News-Sun reports that Jesus P. Herrera was arrested last week in Jal.

The officer said Herrera was spotted speeding and had bloodshot watery eyes and “very slurred” speech when he got out of his car.

Police say the 46-year-old was arrested after he was uncooperative during sobriety tests.

Authorities say the officer found a nearly empty whiskey bottle and a 12-gauge shotgun inside Herrera’s car. He was later linked to a truck with a shot out window.

Records show that Herrera had been charged seven times for driving under the influence.

He was ordered held without bond.

