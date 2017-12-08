SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Legislature is declining to release records about two complaints of sexual harassment involving Statehouse maintenance staff.

Legislative Council Service Director Raul Burciaga on Thursday said the documents are exempt from public disclosure under provisions of the state Inspection of Public Records Act regarding matters of opinion in personnel files.

Legal representatives for the Legislature say there have been only two formal complaints of workplace harassment, in response to public records request about complaints dating back to January 2013. None involve lawmakers or lobbyists.

It is unclear how the complaints were resolved.

New Mexico lawmakers are preparing to rewrite anti-harassment policies for the Statehouse that were adopted in 2008.

Female lobbyists and elected officials say sexual harassment goes unchecked in the Capitol amid ineffective complaint procedures.