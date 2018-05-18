SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico state lawmakers are being briefed on a proposal to temporarily store tons of spent fuel from U.S. commercial nuclear reactors, along with concerns about safety and potentially adverse economic impacts.

State Rep. Jeff Steinborn of Las Cruces led a committee hearing Friday in an effort to educate New Mexico residents about safety risks and emergency preparedness efforts related to the plan from Holtec International.

Fasken Oil and Ranch representative Jimmy Carlisle is highlighting fears that a storage mishap could disrupt petroleum production at valuable oil reserves.

He says the very presence of the storage site in southeast New Mexico raises quality-of-life issues that may make it difficult to recruit oil-field technicians. Native American tribal representatives from Texas and New Mexico also are raising economic and safety concerns.