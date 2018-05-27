SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico legislators are considering a review of policy when it comes to outside groups using the statehouse chambers.

Democratic House Speaker Brian Egolf, of Santa Fe, told the Albuquerque Journal he is questioning whether other groups should be permitted to occupy the Roundhouse.

Egolf says other lawmakers are concerned that hate groups could request use of legislative space.

New Mexico’s House and Senate Chambers are used by lawmakers during the session, which ranges from 30 days to 60 days.

Legislators revised a policy in 2012 that would allow outside groups use for educational events but with permission.

Under the policy, no commercial or political events can occur unless organizers get approval from the Legislative Council.

Democratic Sen. Cisco McSorley, of Albuquerque, says restricting access goes against free speech.

