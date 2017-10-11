SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich of New Mexico donated money that was given to his campaign by Hollywood producer and Democratic Party benefactor Harvey Weinstein.

Weinstein has recently been accused of rape and sexual harassment by multiple women — accusations that he has denied.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reported Tuesday that Weinstein donated a total of $5,400 to Heinrich’s campaign.

Campaign spokeswoman Marsha Garcia says that money was donated to Community Against Violence, a nonprofit in New Mexico.

Searches of state and federal databases showed no other contributions by Weinstein to any other New Mexico politician.

