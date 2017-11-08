LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Federal land managers in southern New Mexico say creosote is getting out of hand in some areas.

The Bureau of Land Management is working with a local soil and water conservation district and the Natural Resources Conservation Service to treat about 11,000 acres (4,452 hectares) of the desert shrub.

The work will begin Monday on federal, state and private lands within Sierra, Dona Ana, Hidalgo, Luna and Otero counties.

Officials say creosote densities have surpassed historic, naturally-occurring levels.

Herbicide pellets will be used to control the creosote so native grasses, forbs and other vegetation have a chance to grow.

Officials say when the pellets dissolve with favorable precipitation, they are absorbed into the ground and into the root system of the targeted plants.