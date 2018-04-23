HOBBS, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Junior College Board is giving staff members and hourly employees pay increases.

The Hobbs News-Sun reports the board voted last week to give staff members a three percent pay hike and hourly employees a 25 cent an hour spike.

In addition, the board extended NMJC president Kelvin Sharp’s contract to June 30, 2021, and increased his salary from $223,000 per year to $229,600 per year.

Dan Hardin, NMJC vice president for finance, says the Hobbs school’s finances are in good condition thanks to “conservative budgeting.”