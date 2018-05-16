ANTHONY, N.M. (AP) — Dozens of students at a southern New Mexico high school are facing allegations that they hacked into an online program and changed their grades.

KVIA-TV in El Paso, Texas, reports 55 students from Gadsden High School are accused of accessing an online computer program and changing their grades on their online courses.

The school said students in various grades gained access to the access code that allowed them to change grades on curriculum software called Edgenuity.

Officials say an investigation found that 456 different grades were altered.

The Gadsden Independent School District says five of the 55 students have been suspended, and the others have various options to rectify the coursework.

Officials say the investigation started April 19.