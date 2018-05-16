ANTHONY, N.M. (AP) — Dozens of students at a southern New Mexico high school are facing allegations that they hacked into an online program and changed their grades.
KVIA-TV in El Paso, Texas, reports 55 students from Gadsden High School are accused of accessing an online computer program and changing their grades on their online courses.
The school said students in various grades gained access to the access code that allowed them to change grades on curriculum software called Edgenuity.
Officials say an investigation found that 456 different grades were altered.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- MH370 experts think they've finally solved the mystery of the doomed Malaysia Airlines flight
- Manhattan DA says he'll stop prosecuting pot possession
- Dutch researchers uncover dirty jokes in Anne Frank's diary VIEW
- Co-pilot sucked halfway out of plane after windshield cracks over China
- Racist 'alt-right' movement reeling after string of setbacks
The Gadsden Independent School District says five of the 55 students have been suspended, and the others have various options to rectify the coursework.
Officials say the investigation started April 19.