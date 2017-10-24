SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico health officials are reporting the first confirmed flu cases of the season, including one death suspected of being related to the illness.

The Health Department on Tuesday said the patients include an 82-year-old man from Bernalillo County who was recently hospitalized. The man is linked to an early season flu outbreak at a healthcare facility where there are four additional confirmed cases, including the one death.

The agency did not release any details about the deceased person but confirmed it is investigating the outbreak.

Health Secretary Lynn Gallagher said with the flu season in swing in New Mexico, she’s urging people to get vaccinated.

Symptoms can include fever, cough, sore throat, congestion and muscle aches.