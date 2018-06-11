SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Families and individuals shopping for health insurance on New Mexico’s federally subsidized exchange may have more companies to choose from next year.

The Office of the Superintendent of Insurance said Monday that five companies have applied to offer exchange plans on the 2019, including four companies that currently participate.

Agency spokeswoman Heather Widler says an affiliate of Presbyterian Health Services has proposed new exchange offerings in a development that could benefit consumers.

Widler says Presbyterian currently participates in the insurance exchange for small businesses and provides off-exchange individual policies. The company last participated in the exchange in 2016.

About 50,000 people currently receive health insurance through the state’s health exchange portal, known as beWellnm. Average premium increases set records this year.