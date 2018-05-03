SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Civil rights groups in New Mexico are seeking a court injunction to ensure fair access to state driving credentials under a system adopted in 2016 for issuing two tiers of driver’s licenses.

Advocates for immigrants and the homeless asked a state district judge Thursday to intervene and stop allegedly unlawful identification requirements. New Mexico adopted new driver ID standards to meet tougher U.S. identification requirements aimed at safeguarding commercial airlines, military bases and other federal facilities.

Lead plaintiffs’ attorney David Urias says the requested injunction would stop the state from requiring identification numbers of applicants for driver’s authorization cards, which can go to non-U.S. citizens.

Motor Vehicle Division spokesman Ben Cloutier says the current system of issuing driving credentials ends a “dangerous practice” of giving driver’s licenses to illegal immigrants.