SANTA TERESA, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez visited National Guard troops deployed to the U.S-Mexico border, praising their work with the Border Patrol as bolstering security for the state.

The Republican governor toured the Santa Teresa Border Patrol Station for several hours Thursday, getting a firsthand look at operations in southern New Mexico.

Martinez says the 61 National Guard troops deployed to the station near El Paso, Texas, volunteered for the border duty. She says the number could rise to about 150.

The troops were deployed earlier this month after President Donald Trump called for up to 4,000 National Guard troops to be deployed along the border.

Martinez says the troops will serve in a supporting role to Border Patrol agents but will not be enforcing federal laws.