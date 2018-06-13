ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Governor Susana Martinez’s says she supports the federal government’s decision to separate children from parents accused of crossing the border illegally.

The Albuquerque Journal reports Martinez firmly backed the Trump Administration’s zero tolerance effort during her visit to the border this week.

Martinez is a staunch supporter of tougher border enforcement.

She says people shouldn’t be allowed to break the law “simply because they have children.”

Martinez says families can be reunited once parents post bail as they await immigration proceedings.

She says immigrant parents who do not have access to lawyers who can request bail or the funds to cover the cost can prevent their families being separated by simply not crossing the border illegally.

Information from: Albuquerque Journal, http://www.abqjournal.com