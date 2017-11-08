SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez has proclaimed Nov. 9th as a day to honor two Houston Astros from New Mexico who helped the Astros win its first World Series.

Martinez said Wednesday that Astros third baseman Alex Bregman and pitcher Ken Giles made significant contributions to the Houston Astros’ 2017 World Series Championship-winning season and deserved to be recognized.

Bregman attended Albuquerque Academy in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He later played baseball at LSU before the Astros drafted him in 2015.

Giles attended Rio Grande High School in Albuquerque, played baseball at Yavapai College in Prescott, Arizona.

Bregman hit two home runs and drove in five runs — including a walk-off single to clinch game five of the 2017 World Series.