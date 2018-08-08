ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s Democratic and Republican gubernatorial candidates say want descendants of families who lived the Trinity Test to receive compensation from the U.S. government.

Rep. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Rep. Steve Pearce, who currently both serve in the U.S. House of Representative, said this week they will continue as governor to advocate for descendants to be included in a federal law that compensated families near nuclear test sites.

Descendants say the World War II-era Trinity Test caused generations of southern New Mexico families to suffer from rare cancer and economic hardship.

Residents did not learn that the test had involved an atomic weapon until the U.S. dropped bombs on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki and the war ended.

Thursday is the 73rd anniversary of the Nagasaki bombing.