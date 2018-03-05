ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Republican state lawmakers are demanding a response from the Santa Fe archbishop about comments made by a head of the New Mexico Conference of Catholic Bishops.

The 33 lawmakers sent Archbishop John Wester on letter Monday asked him if he agreed with remarks about racism made by Allen Sanchez, executive director of the group.

Sanchez told The Associated Press last month that “an element of racism” helped kill a proposal to expand early childhood education in the state.

The constitutional amendment to increase annual distributions from the $17 billion Land Grant Permanent Fund to early childhood education programs died in a Senate committee.

The GOP lawmakers, who opposed the measure, say Sanchez’s comments were “unfair and deliberately inflammatory.”