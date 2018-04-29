LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — An 11-year-old New Mexico girl is trying to raise money through her weekend lemonade stand to help her mother get kidney and pancreas transplants.
KVIA-TV in El Paso, Texas, reports Nemiah Martinez has sold lemonade outside her family’s Las Cruces, New Mexico, home for three weeks and hopes to get the funding needed to send her mother to an Arizona clinic for the medical procedures.
Martinez says she’s raised around $1,100 so far and wants to pull in another $500.
Her mother, Paloma, says her daughter is very compassionate and she’s lucky to have her as a daughter.
Nemiah Martinez says it’s hard to watch mother struggle to get out of bed.