LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Court records show a New Mexico grand jury has indicted a man in the death of his infant daughter.

The Las Cruces Sun-News reports a Dona Ana County grand jury indicted Marcus Alton Minnick on Thursday on a count of first-degree child abuse resulting in death.

He is accused in the indictment of violently shaking his seven-week-old daughter, Mattie Minnick, on Jan. 17, and failing to call 911 after unsuccessfully trying to revive the baby.

Minnick’s indictment follows one for the child’s mother, Caricia Lorena Ceballos, on different charges. She was indicted Feb. 1. on two counts of first-degree child abuse resulting in great bodily harm, each stemming from different incidents.

Both parents are 19.

