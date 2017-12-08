SILVER CITY, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say an elementary school teacher from southwestern New Mexico is facing a felony charge of voyeurism after he was accused of using his cellphone to take inappropriate photos of students.

New Mexico State Police say 38-year-old Frank Ramos Arias of Bayard was arrested Friday and booked into the Grant County jail.

Arias, who teaches at Stout Elementary School in Silver City, denied the allegations in an interview with police. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.

A search warrant for his phone was approved by a magistrate court.

Police say they were first notified about the allegations in October. They followed up by conducting interviews with students who had come forward, and an examination of his phone revealed videos that corroborated the victims’ statements.