ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The Democratic Party of New Mexico is without a leader and has roughly two months to find a new one.

The party has 60 days according to its rule to select its next chair after Richard Ellenberg resigned this week amid criticism over his handling of sexual misconduct claims.

Its state central committee is tasked with selecting a new leader but no formal timetable has been set. The committee is scheduled to meet April 21.

The move comes as Democrats are hoping to recapture the governor’s seat and are working to flip a closely watched congressional seat in southern New Mexico.

Antoinette Sedillo Lopez, a Democratic candidate for an open congressional seat in central New Mexico, says the party’s next leader shouldn’t ignore complaints from victims of sexual misconduct.