TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Democrats have elected a new party leader, weeks after the previous one resigned over his handling of sexual misconduct claims.
The selection of Corrales resident Marg Elliston came over the weekend.
Elliston will fill out the term left vacant by Richard Ellenberg’s resignation in mid-March. Ellenberg had defended a prominent figure in the state’s film industry who had been facing sexual misconduct allegations.
The leadership shake-up comes as Democrats are hoping to recapture the governor’s seat and flip a closely watched congressional seat in southern New Mexico.
Elliston says she is excited to take on the challenge and promote a progressive platform.
She previously led the Democratic Party of Sandoval County and has volunteered as a lobbyist at the legislature.