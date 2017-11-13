ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico man running the state’s southern congressional seat as a Democrat has been arrested for stalking.
KRQE-TV in Albuquerque reports David Alcon (al-COHN’) was arrested on Friday at an Albuquerque apartment complex after authorities had been searching for him for nearly two weeks.
Santa Fe police issued a warrant for his arrest last month in connection with accusations he sent graphic text messages to a woman he saw at a Halloween party. The woman told police Alcon then stalked her outside her apartment.
Alcon is one of four Democrats running for the U.S. House seat now held by Republican Rep. Steve Pearce, who is running for governor.
Most Read Stories
- A Washington county that went for Trump is shaken as immigrant neighbors start disappearing VIEW
- Burien, the town Trump cast a spell on, is waking up a very different place | Danny Westneat
- Cougars rise past Huskies to No. 15 in AP poll 2 weeks ahead of Apple Cup clash
- Boeing wins big 787 deal at Dubai Air Show, delivering surprising early blow to Airbus
- Driver killed in crash at South Carolina speedway
He was previously convicted of stalking a woman in 2007.
It was not known if he had an attorney.
___
Information from: KRQE-TV, http://www.krqe.com