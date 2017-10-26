ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Democratic members of New Mexico’s congressional delegation say they’re disappointed no new funding comes with President Donald Trump’s declaration of the opioid crisis as a nationwide public health emergency.

Thursday’s declaration allows the government to redirect resources and part of that includes expanded access to medical services in rural areas.

Sen. Tom Udall said if the Trump administration is serious about saving lives, it needs to actively seek major new funding through congressional budget negotiations before the end of the year.

Attorney General Hector Balderas says the federal government also needs to do more to target the pipeline of drugs that has flooded New Mexico and other states.

In September, Balderas sued some of the nation’s largest opioid manufacturers and wholesale distributors, accusing them of downplaying addiction risks and failing to monitor suspect prescriptions.