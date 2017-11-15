SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Attorneys are preparing for closing arguments in the high-stakes corruption trial of former New Mexico state Sen. Phil Griego.

A jury was scheduled as soon as Wednesday to hear final statements from defense attorneys and state prosecutors after more than two weeks of testimony from state officials, lawmakers and local business owners.

State prosecutors allege that Griego used his position as a lawmaker to profit from the sale of a state-owned building in downtown Santa Fe without proper disclosure.

Griego says he broke no laws, and defense attorneys have highlighted that several top state officials backed the property sale and knew of Griego’s involvement.

Criminal charges against Griego including fraud, bribery, perjury, violating the ethical principles of public service, unlawful interest in a public contract and violating financial disclosure requirements.