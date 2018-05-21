SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Rules are being developed that would allow overburdened public defenders in New Mexico to refuse new cases rather than provide inadequate legal representation to poor criminal defendants.

The New Mexico Public Defender Commission gathered testimony Monday from local public defenders, national judicial experts and prosecutors as it considers how much work public defenders can shoulder before turning away indigent defendants who face jail time.

The state Supreme Court last year declined to intervene on behalf of public defenders who say they are overworked.

Chief Public Defender Bennett Baur says attorney caseloads often exceed national guidelines, undermining constitutional guarantees. The protocols for refusing cases would not apply to juveniles, homicides, violent felonies and sexual offenses.

Local district attorneys say the state does not have the authority to refuse legal representation.