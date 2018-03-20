ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico congresswoman who’s running for governor has obtained a restraining order against a former Capitol Hill intern who protested her recent speech at the Democratic pre-primary convention in Albuquerque.

The Albuquerque Journal reports the Second Judicial District Court in Bernalillo County has granted Michelle Lujan Grisham’s restraining order request against Riley Del Rey.

Lujan Grisham claimed in court documents that she believed Del Rey intended to cause her serious harm.

The newspaper says Del Rey has denied any intent to physically harm the congresswoman.

Del Rey loudly interrupted Lujan Grisham’s speech at the March 10 convention and was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor disturbing the peace.

Del Rey contends she was discriminated against and fired from her internship in Lujan Grisham’s office in 2015 for being transgender.

___

Information from: Albuquerque Journal, http://www.abqjournal.com