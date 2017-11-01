SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A man running for New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District seat is accused of felony stalking.

Santa Fe police say 39-year-old David Alcon (al-COHN’) of Milan ((MUH’-lahn) stalked a woman and sent her threatening messages last weekend.

Alcon is one of four Democrats running for the U.S. House seat now held by Republican Rep. Steve Pearce, who is running for governor.

Online court records don’t list an attorney who could comment on the allegations.

Alcon is the son of Democratic state Rep. Eliseo Alcon of Milan. A woman who answered The Associated Press’ call to a phone listed in the father’s name said the son was unavailable to comment.

The woman didn’t give her name and stopped talking after a reporter asked about leaving message asking David Alcon to call back.