SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Three state parks in northern New Mexico are closing effective Monday because of extreme fire danger.
The State Parks Division of the Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department says the parks being closed until further notice are Fenton Lake, Hyde Memorial and Morphy Lake
Fenton Lake is between Cuba and Jemez Springs, Hyde Memorial is northeast of Santa Fe and Morphy Lake is in Mora County north of Las Vegas.
The parks division says the closures of the three parks will coincide with the Santa Fe National Forest’s full public-access closure announced recently by the U.S. Forest Service.
