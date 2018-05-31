SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico is closing State Game Commission properties adjacent to the Santa National Forest to coincide with the forest’s full closure that takes effect Friday because of drought and extreme fire danger.

The Department of Game and Fish says the state’s closures also take effect Friday and include campgrounds and fishing areas in Pecos Canyon, the Bluebird Wildlife Management Area, and portions of Fenton Lake Wildlife Management Area.

The department says the closure order prohibits all public access and recreational activities on the affected properties, including campgrounds, parking areas, trails and trailheads.

The Santa Fe forest’s closure is the first forest closure for New Mexico this season, though portions of national forests in neighboring Arizona already have closed.

Portions of several National Park Service sites will be closed beginning Friday.