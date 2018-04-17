ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s largest city has moved a step closer to enacting new policies that would bar federal immigration agents from prisoner transport centers without a warrant, and prevent city workers, including police, from asking about people’s immigration status.

The City Council’s vote to make Albuquerque more “immigrant friendly” Monday comes at a time when the Trump administration has sought to crack down on unauthorized border crossings and other immigration enforcements.

It also follows a federal court ruling last week that barred the U.S. Justice Department from prioritizing cities that cooperate with immigration officials for policing grants.

Dozens of people stepped forward to give emotional testimony in support and opposition to the Albuquerque measure before the City Council vote.