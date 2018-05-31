ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico gubernatorial candidate Jeff Apodaca says a rival candidate for the Democratic nomination should release her personal and business-related tax returns or get out of the race.
At a news conference Thursday, Apodaca urged Congresswoman Michelle Lujan Grisham to release income tax returns and business records.
He renewed criticism of Lujan Grisham for profiting from state contracts through a business partnership with a state lawmaker.
Lujan Grisham was a partner until last year in Delta Consulting. The business operates New Mexico’s specialty insurance program for about 2,700 chronically ill patients and illegal immigrants.
Lujan Grisham has defended her involvement in the private venture and reported past income from Delta on congressional campaign disclosure forms.
Apodaca and a third Democratic candidate, state Sen. Joseph Cervantes, have released personal tax documents.