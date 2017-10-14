SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A candidate for New Mexico lieutenant governor says she’s working to resolve over $15,000 of unpaid Utah tax bills that she says stem from confusion over filing taxes jointly with her husband, who lives in Utah.

Republican Kelly Zunie told the Albuquerque Journal that she was largely unaware of the Utah tax liens until being contacted by the newspaper.

Zunie says she’s “stepping up and taking care of it.”

She also acknowledged other past financial problems, including a 2002 bankruptcy filing with her husband.

Zunie says she has no plans to give up her bid for lieutenant governor. She is the only GOP candidate running for the office.

Zunie served for two years as Gov. Susana Martinez’s Cabinet secretary for the Department of Indian Affairs until stepping down in July.