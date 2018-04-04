ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Four candidates for governor of New Mexico are offering solutions to the state’s struggle to provide adequate care for the severely disabled, the elderly and residents coping with addiction and mental health issues.

Specialty health care providers are sponsoring the forum Thursday for gubernatorial candidates on questions about shortages in the health-care workforce, burdens of an aging population and responses to Medicaid reforms sought by the Trump administration.

The forum also is likely to delve into mental health issues linked to violence and the opioid addiction crisis in a state with the highest overdose death rate in the western U.S.

Candidates for governor include Republican Congressman Steve Pearce and three contenders for the Democratic nomination: U.S. Rep. Michelle Lujan Grisham, state Sen. Joseph Cervantes and former media executive Jeff Apodaca.