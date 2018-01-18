FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico authorities say a boy is dead after falling into a septic tank and drowning.

The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office says 3-year-old Ryder Ray Riaski died Jan. 11. It happened in the yard of his grandparents’ home as his family was making funeral arrangements for his grandmother.

Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Jayme Harcrow said in a statement Thursday that the Riaski family wanted people to know the dangers of septic tanks and the importance of covering them. Harcrow said the boy’s mother doesn’t want another family to suffer such a loss.

The sheriff’s office said the boy’s death marked a terrible loss for the community.

A memorial account was set up under the boy’s name at Citizens Bank branches in San Juan County.