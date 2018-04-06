SANTA TERESA, N.M. (AP) — Work will begin soon to replace existing vehicle barriers along the U.S.-Mexico border in southern New Mexico with a new bollard wall.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced that a groundbreaking near the Santa Teresa port of entry on Monday will mark the official start of construction along a 20-mile stretch of the border.
The $73 million contract for the work was awarded to a Montana company in February.
With a new wall, federal officials say agents working in southern New Mexico will be better equipped to stop drug trafficking and illegal crossings in the area.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- YouTube shooter was angry over ‘adpocalypse’
- Searchers find cellphone where SUV went off California cliff
- Female lion with a mane has died at Oklahoma City Zoo
- A Japanese woman tries to save man's life in sumo ring, is ordered out as 'unclean' WATCH
- How Fox News host Bill O’Reilly silenced his accusers
Environmentalists have sued over the project, saying the federal government overstepped its authority in waiving laws as a way to speed construction. A federal judge recently sided with the government in a similar case in California.