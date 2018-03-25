COLUMBUS, N.M. (AP) — A tiny New Mexico village along the U.S.-Mexico border that was rocked by a gun-smuggling ring several years ago is seeing widespread anger in response to recent city firings and alleged budget issues.

Esequiel Salas, who was elected mayor of Columbus this month, faced a storm of criticism from residents last week after he fired Municipal Clerk Cindy Varnhagen and Public Works Director Bobby Gomez and did not say why, the Deming Headlight reports .

He also heard angry comments about allegations of budget irregularities and open meetings violations during a Columbus Village Council meeting marked by interruptions and heckling.

“Hail Caesar!” a man yelled in Salas’ face as he arrived at Wednesday’s meeting.

Some residents alleged a council meeting agenda that included handwritten corrections violated the state’s open meetings laws.

Regarding budget problems, Salas blamed the previous administration: “The trustees always got the budget in the red from the mayor and the public works director and … always at the last minute.”

Columbus is best known for a raid by Mexican revolutionary Pancho Villa nearly a century ago.

In 2011, the village’s then mayor and police chief were among 11 people arrested in a federal sting of a gun ring that illegally sent firearms to Mexico. Federal authorities said the ring purchased firearms favored by Mexican cartels, including AK-47-type pistols, which resemble AK-47 rifles but have shorter barrels.

Former Mayor Eddie Espinoza was later convicted of arms smuggling, and former Police Chief Angelo Vega pleaded guilty to conspiracy, smuggling and public corruption charges.

