SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Two New Mexico lawmakers want high school students to fill out at least one college application as a condition of graduation, with a bill that so far has received mixed reviews from educators.

Under the measure, students also would have the option of showing they have made other post-graduation plans, like enlisting in the military, or committing to an internship or apprenticeship.

The bill sponsored by Republican Rep. Nate Gentry and Democratic Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto is scheduled for a hearing Thursday.

The president of National Education Association-New Mexico is among the bill’s critics, saying it doesn’t account for the range of situations New Mexico students face. For example, she says, rural students may want to work on a family farm, and others may need to work a low-wage job before college.