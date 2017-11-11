BERNALILLO, N.M. (AP) — The 2017 NMPA APME Better Newspaper Contest awards were handed out during the 109th annual New Mexico Press Association convention at the Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort and Spa on Saturday.

The contest is sponsored jointly by the New Mexico Press Association and the New Mexico Associated Press Managing Editors. Judging was completed by the Arizona Newspaper Association.

The New Mexico Associated Press Member of the Year, which is given for outstanding cooperation, went to The Eastern New Mexico News.

___

Contest Divisions

(by circulation as of October 2017)

Daily Class I: 11,000 and above circulation

Daily Class II: 10,999 and below circulation

Weekly Class I: 5,000 and above circulation

Weekly Class II: 4,999 and below circulation

___

Daily – Best Rate Card or Marketing Kit

—2nd Place – Joan Scholl, Wayne Barnard, Kat Lopez – Santa Fe New Mexican

—1st Place – Elspeth Hilbert, Kat Lopez, Bernie Schutz – Santa Fe New Mexican

Weekly – Best Rate Card or Marketing Kit

—2nd Place – Karin Eberhardt – Taos News

—1st Place – Karin Eberhardt – Taos News

___

Daily – Best Revenue or Marketing Idea

—2nd Place – Kat Lopez, Joan Scholl – Santa Fe New Mexican

—1st Place – Wayne Barnard, Joan Scholl, Sandra Jaramillo – Santa Fe New Mexican

Weekly – Best Revenue or Marketing Idea

—2nd Place – Staff – Taos News

—1st Place – Staff – Taos News

___

Daily I – Auto Advertisement

—2nd Place – Cecile Johnson – Gallup Independent

—1st Place – Wendy Ortega, Elspeth Hilbert – Santa Fe New Mexican

Daily II – Auto Advertisement

—2nd Place – Sandra Martinez, Manny Gonzalez – Roswell Daily Record

—1st Place – Marty Williamson – Eastern New Mexico News

Weekly I – Auto Advertisement

—2nd Place – Karin Eberhardt – Taos News

—1st Place – Shane Atkinson – Taos News

Weekly II – Auto Advertisement

—2nd Place – Trina Thomas – Ruidoso News

—1st Place – Trina Thomas – Ruidoso News

___

Weekly II – Real Estate Advertisement

—2nd Place – Trina Thomas – Ruidoso News

—1st Place – Trina Thomas – Ruidoso News

Weekly I – Real Estate Advertisement

—2nd Place – Denielle Rose – Taos News

—1st Place – Karin Eberhardt – Taos News

Daily II – Real Estate Advertisement

—2nd Place – Desiree Delgado – Silver City Daily Press

—1st Place – Marty Williamson – The Eastern New Mexico News

Daily I – Real Estate Advertisement

—2nd Place – Elspeth Hilbert, Wendy Ortega – Santa Fe New Mexican

—1st Place – Joan Scholl, Wendy Ortega – Santa Fe New Mexican

___

Weekly II – Retail Advertisement

2nd Place – Trina Thomas – Ruidoso News

1st Place – Maria Sanchez – Las Vegas Optic

Weekly I – Retail Advertisement

—2nd Place – Isabel Peña – Taos News

—1st Place – Karin Eberhardt – Taos News

Daily II – Retail Advertisement

—2nd Place – Marty Williamson – Eastern New Mexico News

—1st Place – Desiree Delgado – Silver City Daily Press

Daily I – Retail Advertisement

—2nd Place – Rick Artiaga – Santa Fe New Mexican

—1st Place – Rick Artiaga, Chris Alexander – Santa Fe New Mexican

___

Daily I – Classified Ad Section

—1st Place – Classified Staff and Design Team – Eastern New Mexico News

Daily II – Classified Ad Section

—2nd Place – Staff – Eastern New Mexico News

—1st Place – Debbie Seibel, Desiree Delgado, Mikey Torrez – Silver City Daily Press

Weekly I – Classified Ad Section

—2nd Place – Mayra Aldaz – Rio Grande Sun

—1st Place – Mary Chavez, Agnes Hernandez, Shirley Mondragon – Taos News

Weekly II – Classified Ad Section

—1st Place – James Goodwin – Ruidoso News

___

Daily I – Community/Newspaper Event Advertisement

—2nd Place – Elspeth Hilbert, Kat Lopez, Susan Cahoon – Santa Fe New Mexican

—1st Place – Elspeth Hilbert, Kat Lopez, Mike Flores – Santa Fe New Mexican

Daily II – Community/Newspaper Event Advertisement

—2nd Place – Desiree Delgado – Silver City Daily Press

—1st Place – Nickolas Seibel – Silver City Daily Press

Weekly I – Community/Newspaper Event Advertisement

—2nd Place – Karin Eberhardt – Taos News

—1st Place – Karin Eberhardt – Taos News

Weekly II – Community/Newspaper Event Advertisement

—2nd Place – Leota Harriman – The Independent Edgewood

—1st Place – Trina Thomas – Ruidoso News

___

Daily I -Shared/Signature Page

—2nd Place – Wayne Barnard, Rick Artiaga, Sandra Jaramillo – Santa Fe New Mexican

—1st Place – Wayne Barnard, Rick Artiaga, Sandra Jaramillo – Santa Fe New Mexican

Daily II – Shared/Signature Page

—2nd Place – Staff – Eastern New Mexico News

—1st Place – Desiree Delgado – Silver City Daily Press

Weekly I – Shared/Signature Page

—2nd Place – Staff – Taos News

—1st Place – Staff – Taos News

Weekly II – Shared/Signature Page

—2nd Place – James Goodwin – Ruidoso News

—1st Place – James Goodwin – Ruidoso News

___

Weekly II – Supplements or Special Sections

—2nd Place – Staff – El Defensor Chieftain – “Discover Socorro”

—1st Place – Staff – Las Vegas Optic – “2017 Destinations Guide”

Weekly I – Supplements or Special Sections

—2nd Place – Tracy Roy, Cary Howard – Las Cruces Bulletin – “Southwest New Mexico Legislative Guide 2017”

—1st Place – Staff – Taos News – “Citizen of the Year and Unsung Heroes”

Daily II – Supplements or Special Sections

—2nd Place – Brienne Green, Teresa Lemon, Elizabeth Lewis – Artesia Daily Press – “Standing Together”

—1st Place – Staff – Eastern New Mexico News – “Blown Away”

Daily I – Supplements or Special Sections

—2nd Place – Jennifer Kozlowski – Las Cruces Sun-News – “Tough Enough to Wear Pink”

—1st Place – Deborah Villa – Santa Fe New Mexican – “Bienvenidos 2017”

___

Weekly I – Single Copy Sales Promotion

—1st Place – Staff – Taos News

___

Weekly I – Circulation Campaign

—1st Place – Staff – Taos News

Daily II – Circulation Campaign

—2nd Place – Manny Gonzalez – Roswell Daily Record

—1st Place – Manny Gonzalez – Roswell Daily Record

___

Daily – Web Ad

—2nd Place – Michael Harrison, Kat Lopez – Santa Fe New Mexican

—1st Place – Michael Harrison, Kat Lopez – Santa Fe New Mexican

Weekly – Web Ad

—2nd Place – Karin Eberhardt – Taos News

—1st Place – Karin Eberhardt – Taos News

___

Daily – Best Mobile App

—1st Place – Staff – Santa Fe New Mexican

___

Daily – Best Breaking News, Web

—2nd Place – Las Cruces Sun-News staff – Las Cruces Sun-News – “Hatch officer killed”

—1st Place – Nicole Perez, Robert Browman, Elise Kaplan – Albuquerque Journal – “Mom, 2 others drugged 10-year-old before killing her”

Weekly – Best Breaking News, Web

—1st Place – John Miller – Taos News – “Crime spree suspects captured in Albuquerque”

___

Daily – Best Web Site

—2nd Place – Jessica Onsurez and Danny Fletcher – Carlsbad Current Argus

—1st Place – Santafenewmexican.com staff – Santa Fe New Mexican

Weekly – Best Web Site

—2nd Place – James Reader, Leota Harriman – The Independent Edgewood

—1st Place – Yvonne Pesquera – Taos News

___

Information Graphic – Open

—2nd Place – Karin Eberhardt – Taos News – “Hotel violations”

—1st Place – Adrian Hedden – Carlsbad Current Argus – “Fancy footwork”

___

Editorial Cartoon – Open

—2nd Place – Bill Baron – Taos News – “Robo Burger”

—1st Place – Bill Baron – Taos News – “Heroin opioid addiction epidemic”

___

Daily – Best Headline

—2nd Place – Sally Trigg – Albuquerque Journal –

—1st Place – Richard Reyes – Gallup Independent – “Zero F’s given”

Weekly – Best Headline

—2nd Place – Rick Romancito – Taos News – “This Amazon totally delivers”

—1st Place – Jesse Moya – Taos News – “One story, two story, three story, four”

___

Daily – Review

—2nd Place – Molly Boyle – Santa Fe New Mexican – “On a sorry subject: Layli Long Soldier”

—1st Place – Michael Abatemarco – Santa Fe New Mexican – “Darkness and light: The paintings of Cady Wells”

Weekly – Review

—2nd Place – Richard Coltharp – Las Cruces Bulletin – “Welcome to Garth’s World”

—1st Place – Rick Romancito – Taos News – “Hell on wheels”

___

Daily Obituary News

—2nd Place – Kelly Farrell – Hobbs News Sun – “CASA’s ‘intuitive’ dog Cooper passes”

—1st Place – Ollie Reed, Jr. – Albuquerque Journal – “Photographer, mentor, who had incredible talent dies at 63”

Weekly Obituary News

—2nd Place – Rick Romancito – Taos News – ‘A lovely man, George Chacón: 1954-2017,’

—1st Place – Leota Harriman, Jim Goodman – The Independent Edgewood – “A voice that spanned oceans”

___

Weekly I – Sports Columns

—2nd Place – Gary Herron – Rio Rancho Observer – “Wave goodbye to the wave…”

—1st Place – Arcenio J. Trujillo – Taos News – “State of the courts,”

Daily II – Sports Columns

—2nd Place – Brienne Green – Artesia Daily Press – “Of love and war”

—1st Place – Rob Langrell – Eastern New Mexico News – “‘Role player’ takes good memories”

Daily I – Sports Columns

—2nd Place – James Barron – Santa Fe New Mexican – “Lobos fans already picking their favorite coaches”

—1st Place – Mark Smith – Albuquerque Journal – “Rooting for Ex-Lobo”

___

Weekly II – Education Writing

—2nd Place – Scott Turner – El Defensor Chieftain – “Engaging Students”

—1st Place – Mercy López – Las Vegas Optic – “Bridging the gap”

Weekly I – Education Writing

—2nd Place – Jesse Moya – Taos News – “Taos Pueblo student earns first bilingual seal of its kind”

—1st Place – Barron Jones – Rio Grande Sun – “History Teacher Accused of Helping Students Cheat”

Daily II – Education Writing

—2nd Place – Josh Kellogg – Farmington Daily Times – “Board votes to close online charter school”

—1st Place – Kevin Wilson – Eastern New Mexico News – “Texico students deliver”

Daily I – Education Writing

—2nd Place – Chris Quintana – Albuquerque Journal – “NM’s Higher Education Crisis”

—1st Place – Robert Nott – Santa Fe New Mexican – “Attainable goals?”

___

Weekly II – Environmental or Agriculture Writing

—2nd Place – John Larson – El Defensor Chieftain – “How much water does New Mexico actually have?”

—1st Place – Scott Turner – El Defensor Chieftain – “No longer city dwellers”

Weekly I – Environmental or Agriculture Writing

—2nd Place – Cody Hooks – Taos News – “Saving seeds and stories at Taos Pueblo”

—1st Place – John Miller – Taos News – “Learn from Taos hopheads: Grow hops, brew beer”

Daily II – Environmental or Agriculture Writing

—2nd Place – Jeff Tucker – Roswell Daily Record – – “BLM issues leases”

—1st Place – Benjamin Fisher – Silver City Daily Press – “Molding the Mimbres”

Daily I – Environmental or Agriculture Writing

—2nd Place – Rebecca Moss – Santa Fe New Mexican – “In a deep hole, a chance for economic improvement”

—1st Place – Rebecca Moss, Justin Horwath, Ray Rivera – Santa Fe New Mexican – “Under Martinez, a more favorable environment for Helena Chemical”

___

Business Writing – Open

—2nd Place – Bruce Krasnow – Santa Fe New Mexican – “We’re Here because of NAFTA”

—1st Place – Molly Boyle – Santa Fe New Mexican – “When Mom and Pop Ruled the Corner Store”

___

Weekly II – Editorials

—2nd Place – Scott Turner – El Defensor Chieftain – “Let your voice be heard”

—1st Place – Scott Turner – El Defensor Chieftain – “Time for SEC, city to come to the table”

Weekly I – Editorials

—2nd Place – Robert Trapp – Rio Grande Sun – “Police Department Must Address Excessive Force”

—1st Place – Staci Matlock – Taos News – “In effort to attract businesses, don’t mess with public process”

Daily II – Editorials

—2nd Place – Nickolas Seibel, Dean Thompson, Christine Steele – Silver City Daily Press – “Time for a change”

—1st Place – John R. Moses – Farmington Daily Times – “A solution is finally on the horizon”

Daily I – Editorials

—2nd Place – D’Val Westphal – Albuquerque Journal – “It’s cheaper to fly to India than treat Hep C in NM”

—1st Place – Inez Russell Gomez – Santa Fe New Mexican – ‘Pre-K for Santa Fe: It’s time’

___

Weekly II – Columns

—2nd Place – George Garnett – Ruidoso News – “Paul Jones & Smokey Bear Remembered”

—1st Place – Leota Harriman – The Independent Edgewood -“I’m Losing It!”

Weekly I – Columns

—2nd Place – Robert Trapp – Rio Grande Sun – “Dear Santa”

—1st Place – Richard Coltharp – Las Cruces Bulletin – “Fighting their way back”

Daily II – Columns

—2nd Place – Jeff Tucker – Roswell Daily Record – “Media Hissy Fit”

—1st Place – Algernon D’Ammassa – Deming Headlight – “Class struggle”

Daily I – Columns

—2nd Place – Paul Weideman – Santa Fe New Mexican – “Earthships”

—1st Place – Joline Gutierrez Krueger – Albuquerque Journal – “A mother’s anguish”

___

Weekly II – General News Photo

—2nd Place – Leota Harriman – The Independent Edgewood – “Moving Wall”

—1st Place – Dianne Stallings -Ruidoso News – “Towering Tree”

Weekly I – General News Photo

—2nd Place – Katharine Egli – Taos News – “Taos County turns out big numbers for Women’s March”

—1st Place – Tracy Roy – Las Cruces Bulletin – “Las Cruces Day in Santa Fe”

Daily II – General News Photo

—2nd Place – Jon Austria – Farmington Daily Times – “Montoya Funeral”

—1st Place – Anna George- Eastern New Mexico News – “Miracle Survival”

Daily I – General News Photo

—2nd Place – Luis Sanchez Saturno – Santa Fe New Mexican – “Si Se Pudo”

—1st Place – Jett Loe – Las Cruces Sun-News – “Sorrow for the slain”

___

Weekly II – Sports Photo

—2nd Place – Ger Demarest – The Independent – “Pole Vault”

—1st Place – Joshua Harriman – The Independent – “Standing Long Jump”

Weekly I – Sports Photo

—2nd Place – Arcenio J. Trujillo – Taos News – “Taos Lady Tigers win state opener”

—1st Place – Kenn Rodriguez – Valencia County News-Bulletin – “State Little League Tournty”

Daily II – Sports Photo

—2nd Place – Dean Thompson -Silver City Daily Press – “Mustangs hang on to beat the Rams”

—1st Place – Kevin Wilson – Eastern New Mexico News – “Umpires tuneup tournament underway”

Daily I – Sports Photo

—2nd Place – Jim Thompson – Albuquerque Journal – “Football action”

—1st Place – Jim Thompson – Albuquerque Journal – “Baseball action”

___

Weekly I – Feature Photo

—2nd Place – Richard Coltharp – Las Cruces Bulletin – “A large screen relayed”

—1st Place – Rick Romancito – Taos News – “Paseo provokes Taos curiosity”

Weekly II – Feature Photo

—2nd Place – Babette Hermann – Gallup Sun – “A Thriving Tradition”

—1st Place – Mercy López – Las Vegas Optic – “A gawk on the wild side”

Daily II – Feature Photo

—2nd Place – Tony Bullocks – Eastern New Mexico News – “Where’s my food?”

—1st Place – Tara Melton – Alamogordo Daily News – “Corvinus funeral”

Daily I – Feature Photo

—2nd Place – Luis Sanchez Saturno – Santa Fe New Mexican – “Juniper”

—1st Place – Greg Sorber – Albuquerque Journal – “St. Baldrick’s Day”

___

Weekly II – Photo Series

—2nd Place – Mercy López – Las Vegas Optic – “Fancy footwork”

—1st Place – Mercy López – Las Vegas Optic – “An array of sparks”

Weekly I – Photo Series

—2nd Place – Katharine Egli – Taos News – “Native pride”

—1st Place – Robert Eckert – Rio Grande Sun – “Indian Market”

Daily II – Photo Series

—2nd Place – Tony Bullocks – Eastern New Mexico News – “Day at the Museum”

—1st Place – Jessica Onsurez – Carlsbad Current-Argus – “Centennial Sunrise”

Daily I – Photo Series

—2nd Place – Greg Sorber – Albuquerque Journal – “Life in New Mexico”

—1st Place – Roberto E. Rosales – Albuquerque Journal – “Cartels Next Door”

___

Weekly II – Sports Writing

—2nd Place – Ger Demarest – The Independent – “Estancia baseball storybook ending”

—1st Place – Bernie Dotson – Gallup Sun – “Is Hoop Hero’s job on the line?”

Weekly I – Sports Writing

—2nd Place – Kenn Rodriguez – Valencia County News-Bulletin – “Football: Sais sails as Sartan”

—1st Place – Kenn Rodriguez – Valencia County News-Bulletin – “Making their Mark”

Daily II – Sports Writing

—2nd Place – AJ Dickman – Roswell Daily Record – “Rapp inducted into Hall of Fame”

—1st Place – Brienne Green – Artesia Daily Press – “‘Dogs win 100th Eddy County War”

Daily I – Sports Writing

—2nd Place – Tom Mulherin – Hobbs News Sun – “USSSA Joshua Painter”

—1st Place – Jason Groves – Las Cruces Sun-News – “Can NMSU retain quality coaches?”

___

Weekly II – News Writing

—2nd Place – Babette Hermann and Mia Rose Poris – Gallup Sun – “State Police tightlipped on officer involved shooting”

—1st Place – Todd G. Dickson – Mountain View Telegraph – “Only the Chapel Spared”

Weekly I – News Writing

—2nd Place – Wheeler Cowperthwaite – Rio Grande Sun – “Man Pulls Own Tooth”

—1st Place – Jesse Moya – Taos News – “Taos hotels grapple with violation”

Daily II – News Writing

—2nd Place – Kevin Wilson – Eastern New Mexico News – “Former church secretary gets nine years”

—1st Place – James Fenton – Farmington Daily Times – “Drilling hits zero”

Daily I – News Writing

—2nd Place – Uriel J. Garcia – Santa Fe New Mexican – “Uneasy sanctuary in face of ‘deportation machine'”

—1st Place – Robert Browman, Nicole Perez – “Police worried, looking for women in old sex tapes”

___

Weekly II – Breaking News

—2nd Place – Dianne Stallings – Ruidoso News – “Fall into Basin led to man’s death”

—1st Place – Dianne Stallings – Ruidoso News – “Man Arrested in Ax Slaying”

Weekly I – Breaking News

—2nd Place – Elva Osterreich – Las Cruces Bulletin – “Food bank closes Las Cruces warehouse”

—1st Place – Barron Jones – Rio Grande Sun – “Tomas Says No Mas”

Daily II – Breaking News

—2nd Place – James Fenton – Farmington Daily Times – “Report Faults ex-BLM official”

—1st Place – Hannah Grover – Farmington Daily Times – “Flooding kills 1, displaces residents”

Daily I – Breaking News

—2nd Place – Dan McKay – Albuquerque Journal – “Twist her wrist until she shuts up”

—1st Place – New Mexican Staff – Santa Fe New Mexican – “A burst of violence”

___

Weekly II- Feature Writing

—2nd Place – Scott Turner – El Defensor Chieftain – “Tourism that’s OUT OF THIS WORLD”

—1st Place – Michelle Huey – Ruidoso News – “Community Pours Out Its Heart for Teen in Cancer Fight”

Weekly I – Feature Writing

—2nd Place – John Miller – Taos News – “Recovery offers hope in addiction fight”

—1st Place – Argen Duncan – KAFB Nucleus – “Childhood trauma leads to a career”

Daily II – Feature Writing

—2nd Place – Noel Lyn Smith – Farmington Daily Times – “Program helps Native Americans develop wills”

—1st Place – Maddy Hayden – Carlsbad Current-Argus – “Message of acceptance”

Daily I -Feature Writing

—2nd Place – Rick Nathanson – Albuquerque Journal – “Cover Stories”

—1st Place – Damien Willis – Las Cruces Sun-News – “Changing Shades”

___

Weekly II – Series or Continuing Coverage

—2nd Place – Dianne Stallings – Ruidoso News – “Alto Wild Horse Herd”

—1st Place – Mercy López, Martin Salazar – Las Vegas Optic – “System Failure”

Weekly I – Series or Continuing Coverage

—2nd Place – Andrew Martinez – Rio Grande Sun – “Basketball coach investigated”

—1st Place – Cody Hooks – Taos News – “DAPL Dispatch: Native American leaders call for D.C. march”

Daily II – Series or Continuing Coverage

—2nd Place – Curtis Michaels – Roswell Daily Record – “SANE Nurse Procedures”

—1st Place – Jacqueline Devine – Alamogordo Daily News – “Deep Borehole Project stories”

Daily I – Series or Continuing Coverage

—2nd Place – Sherry Robinson – Gallup Independent – “Bootstraps to big money”

—1st Place – Dan McKay – Albuquerque Journal – “Jail Abuse”

___

Weekly II – Investigative Reporting

—1st Place – Mercy López, Martin Salazar – Las Vegas Optic – “System Failure — Optic investigation finds 7 more with deficient education licenses”

Weekly I – Investigative Reporting

—2nd Place – John Miller – Taos News – “Lifting the veil on domestic violence”

—1st Place – John Miller – Taos News – “Year of loss stokes discussion on suicide prevention”

Daily II – Investigative Reporting

—2nd Place – Steve Garrison – Farmington Daily Times – “Retired detective: Police failed kids”

—1st Place – Jacqueline Devine – Alamogordo Daily News – “No Identity, No Country”

Daily I – Investigative Reporting

—2nd Place – Diane Diamond and Colleen Heild – Albuquerque Journal – “Who Guards the Guardians”

—1st Place – Mike Gallagher and Lauren Villagran – Albuquerque Journal – “Cartel next door”

___

Weekly II- Design and Typography

—2nd Place – Ruidoso News Staff – Ruidoso News

—1st Place – Scott Turner, Jonathan Miller – El Defensor Cheiftain

Weekly I – Design and Typography

—2nd Place – Jessica Stevens – Las Cruces Bulletin

—1st Place – Staff – Taos News

Daily II – Design and Typography

—2nd Place – Staff – Alamogordo Daily News

—1st Place – Staff – Roswell Daily Record

Daily I- Design and Typography

—2nd Place – Staff – Albuquerque Journal

—1st Place – Staff – Santa Fe New Mexican

___

Weekly II – Best Sports Coverage

—2nd Place – Jonathan Miller – El Defensor Chieftain

—1st Place – Staff – Mountain View Telegraph

Weekly I – Best Sports Coverage

—2nd Place – Gary Herron – Rio Rancho Observer

—1st Place – Kenn Rodriguez – Valencia County News-Bulletin

Daily II – Best Sports Coverage

—2nd Place – Brienne Green – Artesia Daily Press

—1st Place – AJ Dickman – Roswell Daily Record

Daily I – Best Sports Coverage

—2nd Place – Jason Groves – Las Cruces Sun-News

—1st Place – Sports Staff – Albuquerque Journal

___

Weekly II – Best News Coverage

—2nd Place – Scott Turner, John Larson, Jonathan Miller – El Defensor Chieftain

—1st Place – Staff – Mountain View Telegraph

Weekly I – Best News Coverage

—2nd Place – Staff – Valencia County News-Bulletin

—1st Place – Staff – Taos News

Daily II – Best News Coverage

—2nd Place – Daily Press and Independent staff – Silver City Daily Press

—1st Place – Staff – Eastern New Mexico News

Daily I – Best News Coverage

—2nd Place – New Mexican staff – Santa Fe New Mexican

—1st Place – Staff – Albuquerque Journal

___

Weekly – Public Service

—2nd Place – Staff – Valencia County News-Bulletin – “Community Assets”

—1st Place – Staff – Taos News – “Four Story Hotel Debate”

Daily – Public Service

—2nd Place – Staff – Santa Fe New Mexican – “U.S 550’s Fatal Flaws”

—1st Place – Diane Diamond and Colleen Heild – Albuquerque Journal – “Who Guards the Guardians”

___

Weekly II – General Excellence

—1st Place – El Defensor Chieftain

Weekly I – General Excellence

—1st Place – The Taos News

Daily II – General Excellence

—1st Place – Farmington Daily Times

Daily I – General Excellence:

—1st Place – Santa Fe New Mexican