SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico State Game Commission is launching a nationwide search for a new director to lead the agency that manages wildlife throughout the state and oversees enforcement of off-highway motor vehicle regulations.

The commission made the announcement late Friday, just days after it was made public that Director Alexa Sandoval would be retiring in the coming months. It’s unclear when her last day will be.

As the second woman to ever lead the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish, Sandoval has worked for the agency for more than two decades.

She started as a game warden in Roswell and Clayton in 1994 and eventually became the chief financial officer before being appointed director in 2014.

The department has about 300 employees and an annual budget of nearly $40 million.