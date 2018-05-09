ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Attorney General’s Office says it has sent a letter to a data sharing company, asking for information on user practices as prosecutors investigate how technology is used to distribute child pornography.
In a statement Tuesday, Attorney General Hector Balderas says his office sent a letter to BitTorrent Inc. last week.
BitTorrent is a peer-to-peer protocol that allows users to share files, and is used legitimately by academics and artists.
But it also has been known to be used by child pornographers and other criminals because large amounts of digital content can be moved and sorted.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump declares US leaving 'horrible' Iran nuclear accord VIEW
- At Nike, revolt led by women leads to exodus of male executives
- ‘Pele's the boss’: Hawaii residents ride out uncertainty as lava devours more Big Island homes
- Robocalls flooding your cellphone? Here’s how to fight them
- Lingering residents forced to evacuate as lava cracks spread VIEW
New Mexico authorities say they are seeking information from BitTorrent by June 8.
BitTorrent did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press requesting comment in response to the attorney general’s letter.