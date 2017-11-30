SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State Auditor Tim Keller has submitted his resignation as he prepares to begin his tenure as the mayor of Albuquerque on Friday.

Keller, a Democrat, said in a statement Thursday that serving as auditor has been an honor and that his staff has worked to make the office a force for change.

In stepping down, Keller appointed Kevin Sourisseau to serve as acting deputy state auditor during the transition. Sourisseau currently heads the office’s special investigations division.

It will be up to Republican Gov. Susana Martinez to choose someone to serve the remainder of Keller’s term as auditor, which runs through 2018.

The governor’s office announced earlier this month that it would be accepting applications through Friday. The office has not indicated when a decision will be made.