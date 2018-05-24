ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico auditor is planning to launch a review of Albuquerque-area criminal justice agencies to examine their internal processes.
The Albuquerque Journal reports State Auditor Wayne Johnson announced plans Wednesday to audit seven agencies to identify the issues that cause the system to sometimes fail.
The audit will include Albuquerque-area law enforcement agencies, the district attorney’s office, the public defender’s office, courts and jail.
Johnson says the review will be a systems analysis, which will examine how the agencies operate within the broader justice system.
He says the agencies don’t appear to communicate well among each other and tracking cases can be difficult as an offender may be issued different case numbers at every step.
He says the audit should take about five to six months to complete.
Information from: Albuquerque Journal, http://www.abqjournal.com