LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A southwestern New Mexico district attorney has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a 2016 traffic stop, and now New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas wants her to resign.

Francesca Martinez-Estevez pleaded guilty Monday in Las Cruces to reckless driving and two counts of disorderly conduct. Judge Douglas Driggers sentenced her to a year of unsupervised probation despite prosecutors’ calls for her to spend more than a year in jail.

Martinez-Estevez initially faced multiple charges after the traffic stop near Silver City, including allegations that she abused her power. Officers thought Martinez-Estevez was impaired at the time but didn’t test her for alcohol.

Balderas said he was frustrated with the outcome and that the integrity of the district attorney’s office needs to be upheld.

Martinez-Estevez’s attorney, Jim Foy, did not immediately return a message seeking comment.