ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas’ office is calling for a meeting with top officials at the University of New Mexico as an investigation continues into the handling of public money by the athletics department.

The office sent a letter to interim university President Chaouki Abdallah on Friday, expressing concerns that a retired judge was tapped by the school to do an independent review but that the findings were reported only directly to Abdallah.

State prosecutors say without a written report, the findings can’t be reviewed by regents, lawmakers, the attorney general’s office or the university’s next president.

Abdallah said in a recent statement that he would not talk specifics, but that the university is working with nationally-recognized experts as to the next steps, including looking further across multiple areas of the institution.