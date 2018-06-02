BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A new marina is under construction on the Lake Champlain waterfront in Vermont’s largest city.

Work began this week on the privately owned Burlington marina that is designed to boost access to the city by boat, a growing driver of summer tourism.

Developer Jack Wallace of the Burlington Harbor Marina says the project is expected to be ready for the 2019 boating season.

In addition to 160 slips to store boats, the marina will also have pump-out facilities and a fuel dock.

The construction will mean the temporary shutdown of the popular fishing pier on the Burlington waterfront, which has long been a destination for walkers, anglers, and those looking to relax by the lake.

The new marina is going to reserve 40 percent of its slips for short-term visitors.