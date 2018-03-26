SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — It will be legal next year in Utah for state-approved farmers to grow medical marijuana to be used by researchers and dying patients, and the state will monitor the safety of marijuana extract oils being sold in stores under new legislative measures signed this month by Gov. Gary Herbert.

Rep. Brad Daw, the Republican who sponsored four of the five measures, said Monday the package of legislation moves the state forward at the right pace.

Advocates of broader marijuana legislation disagree.

They plan to get an initiative on the ballot in November that would allow voters to approve state-regulated marijuana growing and dispensing operations. The proposal would make marijuana legal in edible forms like candy, in topical forms like lotions or balms, as an oil or in electronic cigarettes, but not for smoking.