KENNER, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s new state treasurer John Schroder was sworn into office Tuesday evening.

The Republican former lawmaker from St. Tammany Parish took the oath at a ceremony in Kenner, becoming Louisiana’s latest chief money manager.

Schroder, who resigned his state House seat to focus on the treasurer’s race, won the Nov. 18 special election with 56 percent of the vote, defeating Democratic lawyer Derrick Edwards.

A real estate developer, Schroder campaigned on his public service in the Legislature and as an Army veteran and an ex-sheriff’s deputy. He touted his small business ownership and management. And he pledged to be a watchdog of Louisiana’s finances.

Schroder fills the remaining two years of the term vacated by Republican John Kennedy, who left the job after winning election to the U.S. Senate.

Louisiana’s treasurer is the state banker, in charge of investing, disbursing and managing the state’s money and its savings accounts. The treasurer also chairs the Bond Commission, which oversees state borrowing and debt levels.

With a legislative record as a fiscal conservative, Schroder said he would follow Kennedy’s lead of using the treasurer’s office as a high-profile bullhorn to target what he considers wasteful spending in government.

Kennedy’s top aide, Ron Henson, had been serving as interim treasurer until Schroder took over.